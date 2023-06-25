Ramaphosa to make announcement on Putin’s visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to make an announcement on whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin will visit South Africa during the BRICS summit in August. According to Ramaphosa, he has noticed that there is a great deal of impatience around the issue of Putin, but he was attending to it.

Ramaphosa told the ANC Western Cape provincial conference on Sunday that he was seized with the issue of Putin. He appointed his deputy, Paul Mashile, a few months ago, to head an inter-ministerial committee on Putin’s visit. Ramaphosa met with Putin two weeks ago during his peace mission with other African leaders.

The leaders from Senegal, Comoros, Zambia, Egypt, Congo-Brazzaville and Uganda had formed part of the peace mission to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. They met with both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin. Ramaphosa and Putin, said after the meeting with the African leaders, they will continue with the discussions in St Petersburg in August during the Russia-Africa summit.