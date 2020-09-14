Ramaphosa to meet with Nedlac, President’s Council as SA awaits level 1 announcement

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with members of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) and National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Tuesday. In a statement released by the Presidency on Monday, acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa will chair the PCC virtual meeting which will deliberate on a report from the National Coronavirus Command Council on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The PCC is made up of the president, deputy president, ministers, premiers and the South African Local Government Association (Salga). Seale said the Nedlac meeting is a follow-up to a meeting convened by Ramaphosa last month. "The social partners - government, business, labour and community - have been meeting over the last few weeks to develop a common approach to rebuilding the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Last week, Cabinet approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to October 15.

However, speaking during a virtual meeting with the South African National Editors Forum, Ramaphosa alluded to more announcements being made around the regulations.

He said the Command Council is evaluating a number of proposals put forward by a number of sectors of society. He said they were considering requests from the religious fraternity as well as the sports, entertainment and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said the curfew and current restrictions on alcohol and international travel were needed under level 1.

According to Karim, South Africans needed to learn to live with Covid-19 and people should still adhere to safety protocols at large gatherings.

