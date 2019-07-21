President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the media briefing on the report of the Public Protector on allegations that the President violated the Executive Ethics Code at the Union Buildings Media Centre in Tshwane. Picture: GCIS

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa will seek an urgent judicial review of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Bosasa donation, he announced on Sunday evening. Ramaphosa was briefing the media following the release of Mkhwebane's report on Friday, which found that he violated the Executive Ethics Code.

The president said while he he noted that the findings against him were serious and ought not to be taken lightly, it's essentially that they be based on fact.

"It should be a matter of concern for all South Africans that an office of such constitutional consequence as that of the public protector should make findings of such a nature against the Head of State.

"It is therefore essential – as it should be in all investigations – that such findings are based on fact, that they have a sound legal basis, that they are rational and that they have been arrived at through a fair, impartial and lawful process.

"Unfortunately, the report released by the public protector fails to satisfy these crucial requirements. After careful study, I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed."

Ramaphosa went on to say Mkhwebane's report contained "numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature" and that her findings "are wrong in law, are irrational and, in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the Public Protector".

"Furthermore, in failing to provide me with an opportunity to comment on proposed remedial action, the public protector has violated provisions of the Public Protector Act, the Constitution and principles of common law.

"Given these deficiencies, and consistent with our constitutional architecure, it is appropriate that the courts make a final and impartial determination on this matter.

"I have therefore decided to seek an urgent judicial review of the public protector’s report, its findings and remedial action. I have instructed my legal representatives to prepare an application to this effect as a matter of urgency," he announced at the briefing.

Ramaphosa denied the decision was out of disrespect for the public protector, instead saying it was done to protect the rights the Constitution afforded him as a person as well as the integrity of his office.

Mkhwebane on Friday found in a report that Ramaphosa had "deliberately misled" Parliament about a R500 000 donation he received for his campaign to become leader of the ANC in 2017.

Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa had violated the executive ethics code and referred the matter to the Speaker of Parliament.

She also instructed the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate whether Ramaphosa's campaign had laundered money in handling donations.

The Presidency has previously said that it was unfortunate that Mkhwebane seemed to have not taken into account his response to her preliminary findings, which he described as "deficient both factually and in law".

Political Bureau