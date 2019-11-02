This followed the adoption of the bill by Parliament this week and the national legislature confirmed in its documents that the bill has been sent to the president for assent.
The law comes at the time opposition parties were complaining about the billions of rands thrown into Eskom.
Equal Education complained that the bailouts given to state-owned entities by National Treasury should have been given to schoolchildren.
It said there were many schools in rural provinces like the Eastern Cape and Limpopo which had no toilets, were dilapidated and had no infrastructure.