Ramaphosa to update nation next week on Covid-19 response

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation next week on the outcomes of the meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Speaking to the media at a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the briefing would come after the Cabinet deliberated the outcomes of the NCC to be held next week.

"Yes, definitely, let’s confirm next week we will have the NCCC and after NCCC cabinet will, indeed, sit and deliberate on the discussions of the NCCC.

’’And after that, President Ramaphosa will brief the nation on the developments in South Africa as it relate to our management of the Covid-19 and the mitigation measures we have put in place to save lives and protect livelihoods," Mthembu said.

Ramaphosa’s address will follow an undertaking he made during the oral question session in the National Council of Provinces that he would address the nation this week.