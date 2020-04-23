Ramaphosa to update the nation on Covid-19 lockdown measures at 8.30pm

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country at 8.30pm on Thursday night, the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.

South Africa is currently on Day 28 of a 35-day lockdown which is expected to end at the end of April.

Ramaphosa is also expected to announce, whether the country would persist with a lockdown or introduce a staggered lockdown approach which has been reported in the recent days. The president’s address will be live on broadcast news channels and can be streamed on digital platforms.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening, Thursday 23 April 2020, at 20h30, on measures the country continues to undertake to contain the spread of the #coronavirus #Day28ofLockdown,” a tweet from the Presidency on Twitter read on Thursday night.

On Tuesday night, Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s R500bn economic and social relief package aimed at cautioning the blow for citizens and business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president also announced a special Covid-19 grant for the unemployed. He committed the government to contributing R350 per month for six months to those who did not receive any income.

Earlier on Thursday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed South Africa’s death toll now stood at 75 and there were 3 953 confirmed cases after undertaking more than 140 000 tests in the public and private sector.

The Western Cape has also now recorded the most Covid-19 related deaths in the country, with 28, and also had the most cases, with 1 279, the health minister announced.

