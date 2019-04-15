ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule on the campaign trail in Western Cape. File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).

ANC elders have taken a swipe at the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule over “racist” comments made by the leader during his Western Cape campaign trail over the past weekend. Magashule told Philippi residents in the Western Cape that they must not vote for “umlungu” or a white person.

The elders released a statement on Monday morning condemning Magashule, and further demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa take action against him.

The statement was signed by party veterans, Mavuso Msimang, Barbara Masekela, Murphy Morobe, Popo Molefe, Ilse Fischer, Ata Mkhwanazi, Trish Hanekom, Omry Makgoale, Ivan Pillay, Laurentia Richer, Cas Coovadia, Sagie Pillay, Peter Richer, Mary Metcalfe, Sheila Sisulu, Tim Wilson, Catherine Hunter Shubane, Aslam Dasoo and Lentswe Mokgatle.

The elders said the comments made by Magashule were not in accordance with the Constitution, and their party which they believe to be a non-racial and non-sexist and democratic liberation movement.

“The utterances by someone occupying the office of SG, exhorting masses of poor black people not to vote for “umlungu”, are utterly alien to the core principles and character of the ANC and its mission to build a nation free of prejudice, poverty and exploitation,” they said in the statement.

The veterans called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC integrity commission to urgently act against Magashule.

“We call on the president of the ANC and the ANC Integrity Commission to URGENTLY act to prevent the further befouling of this high station once occupied by the likes of Sol Plaatje, Walter Sisulu and Kgalema Motlanthe,” they said.

Magashule is also facing fresh allegations of systematic state corruption in the Free State while he was premier.

In author and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book, Magashule is alleged to have pocketed R230 million in kickbacks on an asbestos deal.

Politics Hub