President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Directors- General and Senior Government officials convene at the Cabinet Lekgotla. Picture: Supplied by GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged ministers to act to speed up growth and service delivery in opening remarks on Thursday to the last Cabinet lekgotla of his administration before national elections in May. President Ramaphosa called for the creation of an economy that will create opportunities for women, young people and millions of unemployed South Africans who should be productive participants in the economy," the presidency said.

"The president said that at a time when the global economic outlook was gloomy, South Africa presented significant opportunity which, if squandered, would perpetuate low growth, unemployment and severe inequality."

He also called on ministers to entrench a culture of clean governance.

"He said the public service should, as agents of change and agents for building a better society, be more responsive and deliver quality services to the nation."

The remarks follow bombshell testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on how top officials were bribed by security company Bosasa to secure lucrative contracts with the state, adding to public outrage about the pilfering of state resources by the Gupta family with the help of corrupt officials.

A Cabinet lekgotla is an extended meeting of government ministers plus deputy ministers and the directors-general of departments.

On Friday, Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza was due to co-chair a session of the President’s Coordinating Council, in which Cabinet will be joined by provincial premiers, members of provincial executive councils (MECs) and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

These deliberations will ensure that the outlook and programme of action adopted by the Cabinet lekgotla is implemented across all spheres of government.

