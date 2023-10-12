President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned of an impending humanitarian crisis in Palestine and called on the international community to help with the opening of human corridors after Israel blockaded Gaza. Ramaphosa also said South Africa was willing to work with the international community in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

He said South Africa will share its experiences in conflict resolution after it went through a similar situation under apartheid. South Africa was also involved in mediation efforts in Africa and other parts of the world. Ramaphosa said he was concerned that hundreds of people have been killed since the conflict began at the weekend. The president said on Thursday the only solution to the conflict was through negotiations.

“Our thoughts are with all the victims families and loved ones during this perilous period of fighting. We remain gravely concerned at the devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed against civilian populations. “We call for the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraint. It is vital that all those who require urgent humanitarian assistance are provided with the basic life supporting necessities and that human suffering is ameliorated,” said Ramaphosa. The international community can play a key role in the peace process in the Israel-Palestine conflict.