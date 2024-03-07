Ramaphosa warns those threatening violence ahead of the May 29 elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned those threatening violence ahead of the elections that they will be arrested by law enforcement agencies. This follows threats made by uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party of former president Jacob Zuma that there will be violence if it was not allowed to contest the elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned the MK party against threats of violence. The ANC also warned against threats by Visvin Reddy of the MK party in KwaZulu-Natal, who was seen on social media making threats if the party was not allowed to contest the elections. The ANC is involved in a legal battle with the MK party over the name and logo.

Ramaphosa said on Thursday the law will take its course if people perpetrated violence in the elections. He said they have been hearing these threats to destabilise the country, but law enforcement agencies are following up on those making threats, and arrests will follow. Ramaphosa was in Mpumalanga for a government imbizo when he said there were other ways to address concerns people have on any issue.

However, government will not tolerate violence. “We have been hearing that, and I just want to make it very clear to anyone who is threatening any form of unrest, they will be followed up and they will be arrested. Those are people who belong in jail. “Those are people who are the enemies of our democracy.The people of South Africa value this hard won democracy and they don’t want any form of instability and we have always followed the rule of law. When you are dissatisfied with any decision, be it a government decision, the president’s decision, a minister’s decision even a court’s decision, there are ways in which all those complaints can be followed up.

“For anyone to say that if this does not happen, they are going to have instability. It’s against the will of the people of South Africa, and I can promise you, those people will be followed up, we will arrest them and they do not belong as part of the South African community that wants stability. That is going to happen,” said Ramaphosa. There were tensions recently between members of the MK party and the ANC in Pongola during the by-elections. The MK party is led by Zuma. who has been suspended by the ANC.

Political parties have to submit their lists of candidates to the IEC by Friday. The IEC has said more than 350 parties are registered to contest the elections.