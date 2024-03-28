Ramaphosa welcomes fresh measures by ICJ amidst Gaza famine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed fresh measures ordered by the International Court of Justice for Israel to ensure food supplies were delivered in Gaza. The United Nations has warned of an impending famine in Gaza following the lack of food, water and other essential supplies since the war began in October.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the latest measures ordered by the World Court followed an application by South Africa. The ICJ has ordered Israel to act without delay in ensuring food supplies. “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine, as noted in the Order of January 26, 2024, but that famine is setting in, with at least 31 people, including 27 children, having already died of malnutrition and dehydration,” said judges of the court.

They ordered Israel to ensure the supply of basic services to the people of Gaza. “Take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary,” said the judges. Magwenya said these measures were in addition to the ones the World Court ordered in January this year.