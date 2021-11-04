Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Hindu community well over Diwali

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday extended well wishes to South Africa’s Hindu community as it observed the religious festival of Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights. “As an occasion of religious devotion and cultural expression, Diwali is a rich and enriching feature of our nation’s valued and enviable diversity. It is also an occasion on which we acknowledge the ties of history that bind our nation to other parts of the world,” he said in a statement.

The Hindu community made a significant contribution to the spiritual, ethical, economic and cultural life of the country through the values of honesty, patience and compassion, Ramaphosa added. “These are values and moral duties of which our society is in great need, as we seek to rebuild our economy and overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality,” he said. “At the dawn of the Hindu New Year, this is not only a time for reflection and for a fresh commitment among Hindu devotees but an opportunity for all of us to play our part in moral and ethical renewal in our country and in reaching out to the most vulnerable among us.”

Ramaphosa also wished the community a period of blessed spiritual and social fellowship within the provisions of Covid-19 health regulations. Diwali/Deepavali is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated in autumn in the northern hemisphere and spring in the southern hemisphere. The festival is one of the biggest and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the globe.