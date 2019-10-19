Speaking during the launch at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, north of Durban, Ramaphosa described the DDM as the best strategy to support the National Development Plan. He said the model had already been introduced in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.
He said the system would help him to monitor implementation as “it is no use to have plans and budget without implementation”.
“Implementation has to be there, and it must now be clear to everyone that with this new way of working, all of us working for the government are now going to be evaluated on our performance,” he said,
He said those who were not prepared to implement “should step aside” to be replaced by compliant people.