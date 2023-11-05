Ramaphosa’s government fiddles while Rome burns - EFF’s Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government saying they are just pretending to work while the country is collapsing into a complete mess. Corruption, unemployment, gender-based violence, lack of accountability, and a failure to deliver on promises made to improve the lives of people were a few of the many concerns he raised in his speech.

He said ruling the party failed the people of South Africa and said 2024 will be a liberation movement for themselves from 30 years of mediocrity. “In the 80s OR Tambo called on the youth of South Africa to render the apartheid government ungovernable, and South Africa unworkable,” he said. Malema addressed the Gauteng EFF Provincial Ground Forces Forum on Sunday at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg.

The Ground Forces Forum is a meeting of the elections machinery of the EFF, constituted by the party structures that will deliver decisive victory in the province in the 2024 national and provincial elections. During his address, Malema said people who think and believe that the ANC will survive the 2024 national and provincial elections need closer medical and psychiatric observation. “We can say here without fear of contradictions that for the first time in 2024, the ruling party, a failed former liberation movement will for the first time since 1994 face a resounding electoral defeat in the 2024 elections,” he said.

He added that they were in no doubt that from 2024 onwards the EFF would constitute the government and play a central role in the governance of Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo, North West, and Mpumalanga. Chanting “Ramaphosa uyi mpimpi”, Malema criticised Ramaphosa’s recent oversight visit to Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng, saying the municipality was known for its famous potholes and dull roads. “What is Emfuleni without potholes? Because the synonym for Emfuleni is potholes,” he said, adding that over 170 million was spent but the potholes remained.

He also slammed the president’s visit to Hammanskraal after the Cholera outbreak claimed 31 lives in June with Gauteng leading the list. “Why would the people of Hammanskraal trust Ramaphosa and the ANC when people were killed by the water that is not good for human consumption,” he said. Malema called on the youth to put a stop to the harsh conditions they are subjected to and do the right thing in the upcoming elections next year.