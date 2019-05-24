Media mogul and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Guests at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration will toast and sip Bonang Matheba's recently launched sparkling wine range. South Africa's popular celebrity took to social media on Thursday night announcing that Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) from House of Bonang as the bubbly of choice for Saturday's inauguration at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

''The House of BNG is proud bubbly supplier for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration on May 25 2019! Congratulations to president-elect Cyril Rmaphosa ... we can't wait to toast with you," she wrote on the Instagram page.

The Bonang MCC Brut Rosé was launched in March, drawing wide acclaim on social media platforms. Queen B, as she's affectionately known across her vast fan base, described her beverage as perfect for any celebration.

"Being a Queen Bee means having everything a girl needs, including fabulous style and personality to match. Introducing my latest little guilty pleasure - BNG - a true indulgence for yours truly, with an elegant and refreshing taste profile. Be a part of the latest taste trend and enjoy this traditional Méthode Cap Classique - perfect on its own or with any celebration."

On election day earlier this month, Bonang was one of several celebrities and ordinary South Africans who received calls broadcast live on social media from Ramaphosa, urging them to go out and vote and to also encourage others to do so.

African News Agency/ANA



