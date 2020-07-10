Ranjeni Munusamy backtracks on cross-examination of state capture witnesses

Johannesburg - Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has waived her right to cross-examine witnesses at the Zondo commission.

Munusamy's legal representatives told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that she would no longer use her rights to cross-examine witnesses because of financial constraints.

Another reason was that she had found that witnesses had not directly implicated her in the evidence which they had provided.





Munusamy was in December granted leave to cross-examine two witnesses, former crime intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo and Hawks official Colonel Kobus Roelofse. The two had implicated her in the testimony they presented to the commission last year.





Naidoo and Roelofse had provided testimony regarding the abuse of a crime intelligence slush fund.





Naidoo told the commission that he was requested by his former boss and crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego to assist a friend called "Jenni" who had vehicle problems.





He said he subsequently learnt that it was Ranjeni Munusamy being referred to as "Jenni".





Naidoo said he did as he was told and met with Munusamy at an Engen garage not too far from her home. The meeting took place in 2008. Naidoo said he met with Munusamy on three of four occasions regarding her car issues.





Naidoo said Munusamy's BMW convertible was repaired for run-flat tires, the radio and seats. He said it amounted to R40,000.





Munusamy had denied the allegations levelled against her and her legal team has indicated that she is still willing to testify at the inquiry. She will be informed on a set date for when her testimony will be heard.





The commission continues hearing evidence related to law enforcement agencies.





Former State Security Agency director-general Mzuvukile Maqetuka was set to give evidence this morning.



