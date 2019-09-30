Ranjeni Munusamy denies damning state capture allegations









Ranjeni Munusamy. Picture: Facebook/Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Johannesburg - Ranjeni Munusamy has denied damning allegations made by Crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Accoding to EWN, the Tiso Blackstar journalist has denied that she was involved in any "act of bribery, corruption fraud or money laundering" or that she gained anything from state funds. On Monday, Munusamy made an application to present both oral and written proof the commission and to cross-examine Roelofse. This comes after Naidoo said on his in-camera testimony Munusamy was allegedly financially supported by SAPS' crime intelligence with car repairs worth R40 000. Naidoo told the commission that he was requested by his former boss crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego to assist a friend called "Jenni" who had vehicle problems.

He said he subsequently learnt that it was Ranjeni Munusamy being referred to as "Jenni". Mphego requested that Naidoo assist her and former crime intelligence financial officer General Solly Lazarus explained that the vehicle had to be taken to World Motors, a company that supplied services to crime intelligence through a secret company.

Naidoo did as he was told and met with Munusamy at an Engen garage not too far from her home. The meeting took place in 2008, however, Naidoo is unclear of the exact dates. He said he met with Munusamy on three of four occasions regarding her car issues.

"I was called by commissioner Mphego to his office and he said he had this contact her name is Jenni and she had problems with her car and I should make contact with her and see how we can help her. I left his office and I went to General Lazarus' office. At that moment I did not know who she was," he explained.

"I can confirm that it was Ranjeni Munusamy that I met, I met her on two or three occasions. I contacted her to make arrangements to collect her vehicle so we can make arrangements to fix it for her. I met her (Munusamy) at an Engen garage which is not far from her house. I explained to her who I was. There was not much talk and she handed over the keys and I took the car to New World Motors," he said.

Naidoo said Munusamy's BMW convertible was repaired for run-flat tyres, the radio and seats. He said it amounted to R40 000.

Munusamy also refuted the claims made by Naidoo and said her car repair was paid by a close family friend.