Johannesburg - Ranjeni Munusamy has denied damning allegations made by Crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo during his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Accoding to EWN, the Tiso Blackstar journalist has denied that she was involved in any "act of bribery, corruption fraud or money laundering" or that she gained anything from state funds.
On Monday, Munusamy made an application to present both oral and written proof the commission and to cross-examine Roelofse.
This comes after Naidoo said on his in-camera testimony Munusamy was allegedly financially supported by SAPS' crime intelligence with car repairs worth R40 000.
Naidoo told the commission that he was requested by his former boss crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego to assist a friend called "Jenni" who had vehicle problems.