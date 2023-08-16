Rape-accused IFP councillor told to resign from KZN municipality with immediate effect

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the councillor of Alfred Duma (Ladysmith) Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal who is accused of raping a teenage girl in Zakheni township has resigned from his position. The unnamed councillor resigned after he was detained for allegedly raping a young girl in the township of Zakheni over the weekend.

IOL was alerted of the incident late on Tuesday after the councillor was briefly detained for the alleged offence at a local police station. The matter was kept under wraps until Wednesday morning, when his name was revealed, forcing his party, the IFP, to sack him with immediate effect. The councillor cannot be named as he has not appeared in court to plead, and naming him may also identify the victim of the alleged sexual assault.

In a statement on Wednesday, the national spokesperson of the IFP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said they are against any form of gender-based violence, hence, they instructed the councillor to resign with immediate effect, and he duly obliged. "The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has yesterday (on Tuesday) directed an IFP Councillor in Alfred Duma Municipality accused to rape to tender his resignation immediately; and such resignation has been tendered. The party will allow the law to run its course, as well as follow internal disciplinary procedures, depending on the outcome of the official police investigation," Hlengwa said. He added that they are a party of integrity, and as such, they would never allow a tainted person to remain within their ranks.

"We strive to always appoint persons of integrity to positions of authority. Unfortunately, there are times when the trust we have placed in our public servants is betrayed. As the IFP, we would like to state clearly that if and when we are made aware of this type of serious accusation, we do not hesitate to take decisive action," Hlengwa added. The ANC in the Josiah Gumede region (Uthukela district) said the allegations levelled against the IFP councillor are disgusting as it happened during Women’s Month. "This is a sad state of affairs that during the month of August, which is commemorated nationally as Women’s Month.