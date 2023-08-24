READ: Full declaration by BRICS leaders at 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and chairperson of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, on Thursday announced that BRICS leaders had officially adopted the Johannesburg II Declaration of the Summit. The leaders affirmed their commitment to inclusive multilateralism, international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Leaders of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa met in Sandton, South Africa, from August 22 to 24 for the 15th BRICS Summit held under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism". Ramaphosa said that as the BRICS nations build upon 15 years of BRICS Summits, the leaders further committed themselves to strengthening the framework of mutually beneficial BRICS cooperation and a fairer international order. This was done under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation, and to enhance their strategic partnership for the benefit of their people through the promotion of peace, a more representative, a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Partnership for Inclusive Multilateralism The BRICS leaders reiterated their commitment to inclusive multilateralism and upholding international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the UN as its “indispensable cornerstone”. The BRICS leaders raised concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures, which they said, were incompatible with the principles of the Charter of the UN and produced negative effects in the developing world.

They further called for greater representation of emerging markets and developing countries, in international organisations and multilateral fora. “We also call for increasing the role and share of women from emerging markets and developing countries at different levels of responsibilities in the international organisations,” the declaration read. The declaration further reiterated its support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships.

Fostering an Environment of Peace and Development Leaders said they were concerned about the ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and stressed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner. They further recognised the importance of the increased participation of women in peace processes, including in conflict prevention and resolution, peacekeeping, peace-building, post-conflict reconstruction and development, and sustaining peace.

Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth They noted that an unbalanced recovery from the shock and hardship of the pandemic was aggravating inequality across the world. The global growth momentum has weakened, and the economic prospects have declined owing to trade fragmentation, prolonged high inflation, tighter global financial conditions, in particular the increase in interest rates in advanced economies, geopolitical tensions and increased debt vulnerabilities. They encouraged multilateral financial institutions and international organisations to play a constructive role in building global consensus on economic policies and preventing systemic risks of economic disruption and financial fragmentation.

The leaders noted that the African continent remained on the margins of the global trading system and has much to gain through BRICS collaboration. Partnership for Sustainable Development They urged donor countries to honour their Official Development Assistance (ODA) commitments and to facilitate capacity building and the transfer of technology, along with additional development resources to developing countries, in line with the national policy objectives of recipients.

They stressed the need for support of developed countries to developing countries for access to existing and emerging low-emission technologies and solutions that avoid, abate and remove Greenhouse Gas emissions and enhance adaptation action to address climate change. Deepening People-to-People Exchanges The declaration recognised that the youth was a driving force for accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals.

“Leadership by young people is fundamental to accelerating a just transition premised on the principles of intergenerational solidarity, international cooperation, friendship, and societal transformation,” it said. A culture of entrepreneurship and innovation must be nurtured for the sustainable development of the youth, the declaration read. Institutional Development