READ: Mbalula’s sudden u-turn on Gordhan remarks, ANC says Minister cannot resolve issues alone

The ANC has reacted to remarks by its Secretary-General’s warning Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to “move fast or we will move you” threat.
The party promptly issued a statement on Saturday evening, hours after Mbalula commented on Gordhan’s performance in his ministry.
The statement, which has also been posted by Mbalula on Twitter, has moved to clarify Mbalula’s comments.
According to the party, Mbalula’s call for the Minister to fast-track the policy interventions to address the country’s rail and freight logistics “does not amount to a call for his removal”.
Earlier during the ANC Women’s League opening address, Mbalula, who previously served as Transport Minister, issued a stern warning to “incompetent” Ministers and Premiers. He said the party was working hard to eliminate load shedding not just for elections but permanently.
In his address, Mbalula did not hold back and spoke directly to Gordhan to “move fast or we will move you”.
However, the party the ANC has set the record straight around Gordhan’s capabilities.
“The present challenges facing our country including load shedding requires a bold resolve on the part of our government in our quest to improve the quality of life of all South Africans. Rail Fright and logistics are essential in building a resilient economy of our country.
“Admittedly, government alone cannot succeed to roll back all of these challenges. South Africans from all walks of life have a singular and collective obligation to help government to craft policy interventions in addressing such challenges. In so doing, we do not have the luxury of time on our side. We must move with the requisite speed in resolving all of these societal challenges that threatens the livelihood of our people,” the party’s spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement issued late on Saturday night.
STATEMENT ON THE PERFORMANCE OF MINISTER PRAVIN GORDHAN pic.twitter.com/qd1m25kc4v— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 22, 2023
She said Gordhan will undoubtedly not provide answers alone facing our rail transport system and that the ANC, as a ruling party, carried the obligation on their shoulders to provide adequate responses to all of these challenges.
“The ANC will at all material times urge government to move with the necessary speed to implement policy intentions aimed at ensuring a better life to all our people,” she added.