READ: Mbalula’s sudden u-turn on Gordhan remarks, ANC says Minister cannot resolve issues alone

The ANC has reacted to remarks by its Secretary-General’s warning Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to “move fast or we will move you” threat. The party promptly issued a statement on Saturday evening, hours after Mbalula commented on Gordhan’s performance in his ministry.

The statement, which has also been posted by Mbalula on Twitter, has moved to clarify Mbalula’s comments. According to the party, Mbalula’s call for the Minister to fast-track the policy interventions to address the country’s rail and freight logistics “does not amount to a call for his removal”. Earlier during the ANC Women’s League opening address, Mbalula, who previously served as Transport Minister, issued a stern warning to “incompetent” Ministers and Premiers. He said the party was working hard to eliminate load shedding not just for elections but permanently.

In his address, Mbalula did not hold back and spoke directly to Gordhan to “move fast or we will move you”. However, the party the ANC has set the record straight around Gordhan’s capabilities. “The present challenges facing our country including load shedding requires a bold resolve on the part of our government in our quest to improve the quality of life of all South Africans. Rail Fright and logistics are essential in building a resilient economy of our country.