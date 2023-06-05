Cape Town – Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has set tongues wagging on social media, not for ending load shedding, but for appearing on a TV interview wearing a designer branded jersey worth R6 000. Dr Ramokgopa appeared in an interview on eNCA on Sunday, wearing the pricey and boldly branded Michael Kors sweater worth R6 000.

The jersey retails for R6010 on the Michael Kors website. Ramokgopa had been on eNCA to unpack South Africa’s energy action plan. However, the minister's appearance sparked debate on Twitter, some questioning who allowed him to wear such an expensive and boldly branded sweater.

Some users complained that his attire, was distracting and was bringing unneccesary attention. Live on @eNCA Channel 403 in conversation with @HeidiGiokos on the progress of the Energy Action Plan pic.twitter.com/Xg2o4ImPPU — Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (@Kgosientsho_R) June 4, 2023 In a twitter post shared by Ramokgopa’s official account, some Twitter users shared their views on Minister’s pricey clothing brand saying that: “Minister, I take it you didn’t know about this interview but you agreed to it anyway, coz that would be the only reason to wear branded clothes for a media interview,” – @MissDiko said.

Minister, I take it you didn't know about this interview but you agreed to it anyway, coz that would be the only reason to wear branded clothes for a media interview," – @MissDiko said.

"Read the room. I'm not saying don't wear your fav brands. But your PR team has failed here. You are here to address an issue that's crippling the economy daily, and the attention is on the indirect endorsement of a luxury brand," – @Its_Otee said.

"Let me guess he couldn't wear a shirt and jacket because of load shedding. Helper was not able to iron shirts," – @RealMTshabalala said.

"Shouldn't there be a rule that prohibits ministers from appearing in public, when on official duty, wearing heavily branded clothing?," – @DondaMashobane said.

Shouldn’t there be a rule that prohibits ministers from appearing in public, when on official duty, wearing heavily branded clothing? — Nkalakatha (@DondaMashobane) June 4, 2023 “We know and understand you can afford to wear any clothing brand but appearing like this on a National tv is an insult to the poor,” – @MahlodiJR said. We know and understand you can afford to wear any clothing brand but appearing like this on a National tv is an insult to the poor. — No DMs Please 🚫 (@MahlodiJR) June 5, 2023 “Media trainers always say “don’t wear branded clothes for TV interviews, unless you’re promoting that brand”. For a government minister, I can’t explain how insanely distracting that top is,“ – @MbekezeliMB added. Media trainers always say “don’t wear branded clothes for TV interviews, unless you’re promoting that brand”. For a govt minister, I can’t explain how insanely distracting that top is. https://t.co/yQ35PxfLCO — Mbekezeli (@MbekezeliMB) June 4, 2023 “A plain shirt or golf shirt would do. I know this was on the weekend but he really could have worn something else. This looks tacky like you’re not reading the room,” – @shawanel said.