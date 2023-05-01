Red Cross receives first cargo of medical supplies in Sudan

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Sudan has received the first cargo of medical supplies to help those who have been injured in the conflict. The committee said on Sunday eight tonnes of medical supplies were delivered in Port Sudan and would be distributed across the country.

Since the fighting began two weeks ago, a number of hospitals had been closed. The war had also prevented doctors and other healthcare professionals from going to hospitals. But the ICRC said the emergency medical supplies would provide much-needed relief to thousands of people in need.

The Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army have been engaged in running battles for the past two weeks despite repeated calls from world leaders, the UN, the AU and other regional bodies to end the conflict. But the two sides have been playing the blame game. Each side has been accusing the other of violating ceasefires.

The ICRC said this was now the time to ensure that the medical supplies reached those in need. . “Our first cargo containing 8 tonnes of emergency medical items has just arrived in Port Sudan. “These will provide crucial support to hospitals and the Sudanese Red Crescent which provide medical care to people wounded in the fighting,” said the ICRC.

The conflict has continued to claim lives in Sudan. It has been reported that more than 500 people have been killed and 4 000 wounded.