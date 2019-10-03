Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal Mayor on Thursday revealed that a relative had been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a house paid for by the state.
The house was allocated to Mayor Thamsanqa Ngubane, who is a former ANC Youth League chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, after his parents house was set alight in 2016.
Ngubane believed that the arson, which took place a day before his inauguration as the mayor after the local government elections, was meant as a threat to his life and he was moved to the official house.
The rape incident was contained in a memorandum by the National Freedom Party (NFP) which it delivered to the municipality last month. The memorandum was handed to journalists together with the mayor's statement on Thursday.
The municipality's head of communications Phindile Phungula confirmed the incident, which she said happened on September 14. She said the accused was related to the mayor.