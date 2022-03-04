Renovating Unisa vice-chancellor’s house for R2m questioned

Johannesburg - Renovations at University of SA (Unisa) vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula’s official residence, at a cost to the institution of over R2 million, have come under scrutiny.
Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande revealed details of the expenditure in response to DA MP Chantel King’s questions in the National Assembly.
The DA has demanded to see the itemised billing for the project and also examine the service providers involved in renovating the Cloghreen residence in Tshwane.
“The university was requested to respond and the total cost for the Cloghreen renovations amounted to R2 050 842. This includes kitchen upgrades, floors, walls, electricals, plumbing and wet works. The total budgeted amount was R2 031 869,” Nzimande said.
According to the minister, his department did not budget for the Unisa vice-chancellor’s house renovations.
Unisa to grow from strength to strength, says Vice-Chancellor, Principal Puleng LenkaBula
Unisa students in court for protesting outside principal Puleng LenkaBula’s home
EFF distances itself from calls for removal of Unisa head Puleng LenkaBula
EFF student command protest in bid to remove Unisa principal Puleng LenkaBula
In his explanation, Nzimande said the department allocates funds to universities through the block and earmarked grants, which are outlined in his ministerial statement every year.
”University budgets are approved by their councils, who have the decision-making responsibility on budgeting issues. The block grant funding is discretionary, and guided by university’s own budget processes.
“The earmarked grants are subject to specific reporting requirements, including the infrastructure and efficiency grant where the funds benefit the greater university community,” he said.
King expressed her dismay at the exorbitant spending on the renovations, considering all the challenges facing Unisa.
”It is an insult to all the students battling to register online,” she said.
King told Independent Media that the official opposition was planning to ask follow-up questions, including why the total bill was R2m.
She said they also wanted the list of service providers who were part of the project and a proper itemised billing.
Unisa will appear before the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology in three weeks’ time, according to King.
In 2013, Unisa boasted on social media that the Cloghreen residence had been restored and refurbished and stated that it was often referred to as “the place of many trees”.
Unisa, in a communiqué to staff and students earlier this year, said LenkaBula was not involved in procurement processes and/or the project and never demanded or requested any overseas items as was reported in January.
Instead, according to Unisa, she was concerned about the continued delays and then insisted on undertaking a site inspection with members of staff from her office and protection services to check progress on the renovations.
”During these site inspections, Prof. LenkaBula expressed her disquiet about the slow pace of the renovations. She also expressed displeasure about the high costs entailed in the quotations of the interior and household items,” Unisa said.
The institution added that upon the handover of the house and keys in October last year, she conducted an inspection of the house and was convinced that the renovations done did not warrant the exorbitant amounts incurred and required formal investigations.
LenkaBula, who started her term of office in January last year, could not take occupation of the residence as her predecessor Prof. Mandla Makhanya still occupied the property and only vacated it at the end of April.
Unisa yesterday did not respond to Independent Media’s questions on the progress of the investigation.
Political Bureau