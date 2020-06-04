Reopen nursery schools or we go to court - Solidarity threaten govt

JOHANNESBURG - Labour union Solidarity's professional guild for social workers and the Schools Support Centre (SSC) said on Thursday they might take the government departments of social development and cooperative governance to court if they did not allow independent and private nursery schools to reopen after a Covid-19 shutdown.

In a statement, the two organisations said they had written to the relevant ministers, Lindiwe Zulu and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma respectively, demanding that clear regulations be announced to determine the opening of the institutions. Failing any response, they would bring an urgent application before the Pretoria High Court.

“During lockdown, the reopening of schools and private nursery schools has caused constant uncertainty among parents, learners and teachers,” said Melanie Buys, head of development at the SSC.

“The regulations clearly allow for the phasing in of Grade R learners and learners in the lower grades. However, these regulations only apply to schools registered with the department of education and, as such, private nursery schools that fall under the department of social development are excluded”.

The occupational guild and the SSC said private nursery schools should also be allowed to resume teaching on July 6 together with the other nursery schools, arguing that children of all ages had a right to basic education.