'Restoration of governance is priority': Gauteng ANC on City of Tshwane Council woes

Johannesburg - The ANC in Gauteng has described the impending re-run of elections in Tshwane as a crucial test of the party’s recovery from the decline which saw it losing majority in all metros in the province in 2016. This comes after the Gauteng provincial administration resolved on dissolving the Tshwane council following its protracted dysfunctionality which saw its sittings collapsing since November last year as the ANC and the EFF tried to vote out former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe. Gauteng Premier David Makhura is currently awaiting concurrence of Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo on the decision, after which an administrator will be announced to run the affairs of the capital city until the fresh elections in 90 days. Following consultations with Tshwane branches over the state of the metro, the ANC PEC pointed out that it would have little time to prepare for the elections as the period would only be three months. In a statement, provincial spokesperson Bones Modise said the party would have to waste no time and hit the ground running and campaign once the dissolution has been approved.

“These elections will indicate if indeed we have managed to convince the people of Tshwane to once more give the ANC a fresh mandate to govern and that it's a fallacy that where the DA governs, it governs well. The restoration of stability and governance in the city of Tshwane is the most important and key priority at this point in time,” Modise said.

Modise further highlighted that the PEC has cautions ANC leaders in the region against jostling of positions ahead of the elections as this would undermine the party’s efforts of unity and humbling itself to the residents who turned their backs on the ANC at the voting booth.

“The Special PEC meeting also took time to reflect on the divisions within the rank and file of the organization and the primary importance of executing the tasks of unity, service, integrity and renewal. The upcoming local government elections should not be seen or used (a platform to) "Phuma ningene (Go back and Forth)" thus deepening the divisions in the organisation,” he said.

Dlamini Zuma’s concurrence was expected to be issued within 14 working days.

Political Bureau