Rev. Frank Chikane on intelligence: We need to go back to the drawing board

ANC veteran Rev. Frank Chikane says it is critical to have an inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) who will be objective, respect the law and make sure the intelligence environment protects the people. Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence started the interview process on Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Other than Chikane the candidates include advocate Jayashree Govender, Nomsa Dlamini, Imtiaz Fazel, Brigadier-General Phumzile Fongoqa, Smanga Jele, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Dr Clarence Tshitereke. Setlhomamaru Dintwe, the current inspector-general of intelligence, is also contesting the position. During his interview, Chikane made reference to the 154-page July unrest report released by President Cyril Ramaphosa. “The 350 people should not have died. If we had a system that operated on the basis of the framework we created it would not happen. I knew exactly what steps should have been taken. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to interact with the president.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and make sure we create an intelligence environment that complies with the Constitution of the country and the laws of the country as they stand… even if there could be some amendments to some of the laws to improve it. “It’s critical that you have an IGI who will be objective, respect the law and make sure that the intelligence environment is recreated to ensure that the people of SA’s security is guaranteed,” Chikane said. EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked Chikane if his application for the chief position was influenced by his relationship with the ANC, to which he responded: “The ANC has not asked me to do that. The point is I served in the executive committee of the ANC for 10 years – from 1997 to 2007.

“The president has not asked me to apply. There are people who thought I would actually help.” Ndlozi said that the committee was looking for someone who will be independent and not politically influenced. Chikane defended himself and told Ndlozi: “If you followed me publicly, you would know that I have been the most critical person about what has been happening to date – within the ANC and the country.

“I did not get into politics because of a party. I went into politics because of the issue of justice and for the people,” Chikane said. The role of the inspector-general includes monitoring intelligence and counter-intelligence activities of the State Security Agency and the intelligence divisions of the SAPS and the SANDF and being held accountable to the committee. The candidate will also be expected to undergo all the processes required to obtain top security clearance and shall serve impartially and independently and perform his or her functions in good faith and without fear, favour, bias or prejudice.