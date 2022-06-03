Rev Frank Chikane picked by intelligence committee to be oversight spy boss

Cape Town - Reverend Frank Chikane could be the next Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) after members of the parliamentary committee on intelligence decided on him to take over the reigns as oversight spy boss. Chikane was among 10 candidates interviewed for the job early this year when it emerged the term of office for Setlhomamaru Dintwe was coming to an end on March 15.

The joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) revealed in its report that Chikane was the most suitable candidate to take over the responsibility of oversight of intelligence agencies in the country. The report will go to the National Assembly for approval by two-thirds majority. It will then go to President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Chikane as the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

“Following deliberations, the JSCI resolved by a simple majority of members present to nominate Rev Frank Chikane for approval by the National Assembly, for recommendation to the president for appointment as the IGI,” said the report. Chikane’s appointment would be for five years. Dintwe, who started his term in 2017, was also in the running for the job.

Other officials in the Intelligence community were interviewed by the panel for the position. Former spy boss Sam Muofhe also applied for the position, but later pulled out. New head of the Border Management Authority, which is tasked with manning the country’s porous borders, Dr Mike Masiapato had applied but later withdrew leaving the panel with 10 candidates to interview for Inspector-General of Intelligence.

The joint standing committee on intelligence said it had to follow the law when the term of office for Dintwe came to an end. “Section 7(1) of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, No 40 of 1994 (hereafter the Act), mandates the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) to nominate a candidate to the National Assembly for approval by at least two-thirds of its members to be appointed as an Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) by the President,” said the report. [email protected]

