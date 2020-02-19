Johannesburg - The EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, have said that apartheid-era legislation infringes the most important rights enshrined in the Constitution.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, arguing on behalf of Malema and the EFF, told the Constitutional Court that the Riotous Assemblies Act was legalised punishment for speaking.
“One of the elements of this legislation is that there is no connection whatsoever between the speaker and the doer,” Ngcukaitobi said.
“It is a crime of speaking, it is over broad, it is unreasonable, it is unjustifiable, it is a gross invasion of the freedom of speech.”
Malema and the EFF are appealing the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruling that dismissed their application for a declaratory order that constitutionally interpreted another apartheid-era statute, the Trespass Act of 1959, did not apply to occupiers of land protected by the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA) and the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE).