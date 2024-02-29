RISE Mzansi calls for end to e-tolls or Lesufi to resign

The Rise Mzansi political party has called for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to “switch off” e-tolls by the end of March or else he should resign from the job. Rise Mzansi has also called on Lesufi to release the records concerning the e-tolls saga, between the Gauteng provincial government and the National Treasury, within seven days.

“We call upon you to make public all correspondence between the Gauteng Provincial Government and the National Treasury regarding e-tolls. “It is time for the truth to be exposed and for the people of Gauteng to see through the facade of your government,” the party’s Gauteng Premier Candidate Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said in a statement. Whether he resigned or was removed through the ballot on May 29, Ramokgopa said Lesufi would go down in history as the worst Gauteng premier.

This is after Lesufi announced during his 2024 State of the Province Address (SOPA) that he will ensure that e-tolls were scrapped. This was said in a letter that was directed to Lesufi to voice out residents’ frustrations. In the letter, she said under Lesufi’s leadership, the so-called "government that cares" has repeatedly failed the people of Gauteng.

“Twice in a row, in your State of the Province Address (SOPA), you fed residents lies about your intention to scrap the burdensome e-tolling system. “Yet, year after year, Gauteng residents are left grappling with the same expensive and unwanted scheme,” she said. She said the ANC government has mastered the art of giving false hope, by presenting e-tolls as a solution for road infrastructure development while ignoring the undeniable decay of our roads.