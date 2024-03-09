Rise Mzansi names Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo as premier candidate for KZN

Rise Mzansi’s Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo has been named the party’s premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the upcoming national elections on May 29. On Wednesday, Hlongwane-Mhlongo officially accepted her nomination at a large gathering at Newlands West in Durban.

With KZN being a tough terrain to conquer, Rise Mzansi was confident that she would be able to overcome the premiership battle. She has served as a community leader for 10 years in civil society. She has been involved in many projects that advocate for the better living of people. Accepting the nomination, the premier candidate said she was committed to championing the aforementioned cause and fight for change.

“I am determined to collaborate with companies and organisations that provide technical skills training. By investing in our people and empowering them with the tools they need to succeed, we can unlock a world of possibilities and pave the way for a brighter future for our province,” she said. Hlongwane-Mhlongo said among the challenges she is tackling is water shedding and load shedding, adding that the effects of these disruptions ripple throughout the economy, affecting supply chains, consumer confidence, and overall productivity. “We also recognise small businesses as the backbone of our province's economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to economic growth.

“However, these businesses often face significant challenges, particularly in the face of water shortages and electricity blackouts,” Hlongwane-Mhlongo said. She stressed that KZN was facing numerous challenges including collapsing infrastructure and abysmal service delivery. “As your premier candidate, I am committed to advocating for the needs of small businesses and championing policies that support their growth and resilience.

“Together, we will work to address the root causes of water shortages and electricity blackouts, ensuring that our province's economy remains vibrant and resilient in the face of adversity,” she said.