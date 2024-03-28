Rise Mzansi upbeat over poll readiness, recruits Mark Heywood

New entrant on South Africa’s political scene, Rise Mzansi is upbeat that the party will make a significant impact in the upcoming elections and will change the trajectory of the country’s democracy. Elaborating on the party’s state of readiness for the elections, the party’s national spokesperson Mabine Seabe said that they have covered all their bases to woo voters.

"Rise Mzansi is more than ready. We've been conducting approximately 1,200 activities weekly across all nine provinces, from bustling cities to remote villages," said Seabe. According to Seabe, the thrust of the party’s campaign centres around its commitment to grassroots engagement, ensuring that their message resonates across the country. Seabe also emphasised the importance of their candidates’ readiness. He said: "We've prioritised the readiness of our candidates through a rigorous selection process overseen by an Independent Nominations Committee. Esteemed individuals like Dr Brigalia Bam and Professor Richard Calland led this committee, ensuring the integrity of our candidate selection.

"Our comprehensive training programme, including the 'RISE to Govern' lecture series, equips our candidates with the skills and knowledge needed to advocate effectively for our platform and values." Turning to policy initiatives, Seabe said that Rise Mzansi's focus is on a multifaceted approach to stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities. "Our People's Manifesto addresses key priorities such as fixing municipal finances and supporting black entrepreneurs and women in wealth creation," he states.

Seabe underscores the party's commitment to inclusive economic development, noting, "We pledge to provide skills training opportunities for one million people without matric within five years“. Addressing infrastructure and water management concerns, Seabe emphasises the party's proactive approach. "We propose substantial investment in repairing existing infrastructure and developing new systems to ensure reliable service delivery," he said.

Seabe stresses the importance of preventing water shortages, stating, "Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for all South Africans through improved infrastructure“. In tackling crime and improving community safety, Seabe advocates for a comprehensive strategy. "We believe in proactive, intelligence-based policing and resource allocation for priority crimes," he explains.

Seabe highlights the need for judicial reform, stating, "judicial reforms are crucial to expedite the prosecution of offenders and ensure justice for all“. With these strategies and policies in place, Rise Mzansi aims to address the pressing issues facing South Africa and build a brighter future for all its citizens. On Wednesday, Rise Mzansi announced the recruitment of human rights and social activist, Mark Heywood, to bolster its campaigns team.

Heywood was previously part of former banker Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now political experiment. In a statement, the party said: “Heywood will be working with Rise Mzansi to refine its policy offering; to continue building the movement and working with civil society; and to organise in communities across the country.” Last month the party’s leader Songezo Ziba announced that one of its main funders was Rebecca Oppenheimer who donated R15 million towards Rise Mzansi’s election campaign.