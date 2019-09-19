Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants one of its councillors who is accused of robbing a business in Hillbrow, to face the full might of the law. DA Gauteng leader John Moodey revealed on Thursday that his party will take action against the councillors pending the outcome of the case.

Moodey said the DA noted with concern the arrest of one of its PR Councillors in the Rand West City Local Municipality (RWCLM) in Randfontein on charges of alleged business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The DA will remove any public representative from office if they are found guilty of wrongdoing, regardless of their position. The councillor will be placed on immediate suspension, pending the outcome of the case.

If indeed he committed an offence, he must face the full might of the law as no one is above the law,” Moodey said.

He said the DA would not shy away from holding its own public representatives accountable.

The Star reported that the councillor, was one of three men arrested for the robbery of Pep Store in Hillbrow this week.

The police said the breakthrough happened after their investigators conducting a routine crime prevention in the area when they spotted a Mercedes Benz with three occupants at the corner of Pretoria Street and Catherine Avenue.

The police searched the vehicle and its occupants and found two unlicensed firearms in two of them. The police did not find any with the DA councillor - who was the driver of the vehicle.

The three are expected to be charged with business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Political Bureau