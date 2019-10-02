Johannesburg - Former Independent Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Robert McBride reportedly meddled in procurement processes at the institution during his tenure.
In several reports released on Wednesday by the office of the Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found, among other things, that the appointment of Theresa Botha as the Deputy Director in the national specialised investigations team (NSIT) was irregular.
According to Mkhwebane, a complaint was lodged in June last year by Cedrick Nkabinde, who also worked for the organisation.
It is believed that when former NIST head Emily Motsogi left IPID in 2017, the post was advertised and Nkabinde applied for the post as he qualified. Several days later, the same post was readvertised and adjustments were made to suit Botha who was later appointed despite not having the necessary qualifications.
"The IPID changed and manipulated the requirements of the list of a deputy director NSIT in order to suit Ms Botha without any job evaluation process being conducted by a job analyst. As a result, the complainant and other qualifying candidates were disadvantaged and prejudiced by maladministration and nepotism," said Mkhwebane.