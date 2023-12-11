Roger Jardine will bring South Africa back from brink, says Murphy Morobe

Former African National Congress (ANC) veteran Murphy Morobe said it was not too late to rescue South Africa from its current crisis if people vote for Roger Jardine and his new party that will contest the elections next year.

Morobe said the country was in a state of paralysis with collapsing infrastructure, lack of service delivery and corruption. “We ask what has gone wrong since the time when we were the world’s shining example of great possibility that was born out of adversity,” Morobe said speaking at the launch of Jardine’s Change Starts Now movement in the south of Johannesburg over the weekend. “The late Archbishop, Desmond Tutu, in extolling this historical phenomenon even coined the term the Rainbow Nation,” he said.

“We wake up every morning looking for that one thing to restore our hope in a South Africa that puts all of its people in the centre of development agenda.” Morobe said Change Starts Now offers an alternative to a government that has broken every promise made at the dawn of democracy in 1994. He said he spent a lot of time with Jardine discussing the state of the nation.

They lamented lack of leadership in all sectors of society. Morobe said the economy was in reverse. The people out there wanted jobs and investments to come. The public healthcare system and the education system were on the verge of collapse.

The government’s ability to listen and hear the people’s concerns was no longer there. It was time to move on to a new breed of leadership whose job will be to fix things that have been broken down by the current government. Morobe said communities were in a state of despair and they hope the economy will start to grow so that they can get jobs,.