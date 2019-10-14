Former Sars officials Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Picture: Zelda Venter

Johannesburg - Three former South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials, former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg will have to wait four more months to know if the NPA will drop charges linking them to the so-called “Rogue Unit". Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg made a brief appearance in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria following allegations that they were responsible for bugging offices of the NPA and having been part of the unit which allegedly spied on various high profile politicians.

The trio have since denied the allegations and had made several representations to the NPA. Despite their representations, the three were formally charged with the offences on April 9, last year.

Last November, they asked for an order from the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court which would compel the NPA to allow them to view certain documents which the prosecution intended to use if charges were not dropped.

After their court appearance on Monday, the accused complained that the NPA had yet to give them access to the documents.