Rubben Mohlaloga was sentenced to 20 years in jail for defrauding the Land Bank of R6 million. Picture: Simone Kley/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has removed Rubben Mohlaloga, who was last month sentenced to 20 years in jail for defrauding the Land Bank of R6 million, as chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, her department said. The move follows a resolution by the National Assembly to fire Mohlaloga, who was convicted of fraud and money laundering in January, disqualifying him from holding office.

The Icasa Council will elect an acting chairperson pending the process to find a substantive one.

Mohlaloga's lawyers have launched an appeal against his sentence in the case which dates back to 2012, when he was an African National Congress legislator and chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture.

African News Agency/ANA