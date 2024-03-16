Russian Defence Ministry says 14 South African mercenaries killed in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry says at least 14 South African mercenaries have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022.

South Africa is one of several countries in Africa who have mercenaries fighting alongside Ukraine. The defence ministry said there were a total of 35 mercenaries from South Africa and 14 lost their lives. The other African countries that have mercenaries in Ukraine include Nigeria with 97 and 47 were killed, followed by Algeria with 60 and 28 were killed.

South Africa is next on the list followed Senegal with 15 mercenaries and four were killed and Guinea with 10 mercenaries and four were killed. The Russian defence ministry said since the war started two years ago, there were 13,387 mercenaries from all over the world and 5,962 were killed. The Russian Embassy in South Africa said Ukraine has become a graveyard for mercenaries.

“Ukraine becomes mercenary graveyard: nearly 6,000 foreign mercenaries killed by Russian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine,“ said the embassy. The other mercenaries came from Europe, the United State, Australia, Latin America and Asia. Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni last year warned South Africans who were fighting in the Gaza conflict after Israel launched attacks on the Palestinian territory.