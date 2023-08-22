Russia’s Sergey Lavrov touches down in SA to attend BRICS summit

Lavrov is attending the summit in person after Russian President Vladimir Putin pulled out a few weeks ago. Lavrov is representing Putin at the summit.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the time that Putin will not physically attend the BRICS summit because of the warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court.

Lavrov was going to lead the Russian delegation in the country.

However, Putin was going to participate in the summit virtually.