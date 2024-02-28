Russia's Sweden embassy vows 'countermeasures' over NATO entry

Sweden on Monday cleared the final hurdle to become the 32nd member of the alliance, when last holdout Hungary's parliament ratified the Nordic country's membership.

Russia vowed "countermeasures" over Sweden's entry into NATO, in a message from it s Stockholm embassy posted late Tuesday.

"Russia will take countermeasures of a political and military-technical nature in order to minimise threats to its national security," the embassy said in a post on Telegram.

It added that their "concrete content" would depend on the extent of Sweden's integration into NATO, "including the possible deployment in this country of NATO troops, military assets and weapons."

Sweden dropped two centuries of military non-alignment in applying for NATO membership alongside Finland in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.