SA Covid-19 cases now at 659 656, death toll at 15 940

South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases currently stand at 659 656 and the death toll from the coronavirus is 15 940, the health department confirmed on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, 2 029 new cases and 83 deaths were reported. Gauteng, with 20 203 current infections, remains the province with the highest number of active cases, while Limpopo has the lowest at 666. At 14 658 cases in total, Limpopo is also the province which has seen the lowest overall number of Covid-19 infections. Of the 83 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, 52 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 5 from Gauteng and 4 each from the Eastern and Western Cape.

With 589 434 patients having recovered from the virus, the recovery rate remains stable at 89.4%, considerably higher than most other countries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 4 024 659 with 21 069 new tests conducted since the last report, the department said.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says very few people who have died of natural causes outside of hospitals had subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Mkhize, the National Health Laboratory Services had conducted tests on people who had died of natural causes outside of the hospitals when their Covid-19 status was unknown.

“The NHLS informs us that there were 86 tests performed on deceased persons to date, of which 13 tests were positive,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize’s comments, in response to a written question posed in parliament by the EFF, came after the Medical Research Council said more than 33 000 excess deaths had occurred in the country.