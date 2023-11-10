SA démarches Israeli ambassador over his conduct

The Department of International Relations has démarched Israeli ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky and asked him to conduct himself properly in line with Vienna conventions. This follows his disparaging remarks about the situation in the Gaza Strip. The conflict has now entered its fourth week.

Director-General in the department Zane Dangor, told Belotserkovsky that South Africa condemned the actions of the Israeli government on its attacks on civilians in Gaza, and the killing of women and children. Dangor also informed the ambassador that Pretoria wanted the International Criminal Court to investigate the Israeli leadership for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor first raised the issue during the debate in Parliament this week on the Israel-Palestine conflict that the ICC must investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top leaders in Tel Aviv for war crimes.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan was at the Rafah border crossing recently, and he could not get into Gaza because of the conflict. But Khan said they will look into the Palestine conflict, where thousands of people have been killed and others injured. On Friday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Dangor met with Belotserkovsky on Thursday.

“The Director-General of Dirco, Mr Zane Dangor, expressed South Africa’s grave concerns regarding the current trajectory of events, especially the attacks on Gaza, which have seen over 10,500 civilians, including over 4,300 children, killed by Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks on the people of Gaza. The DG stated that South Africa condemned the attacks on civilians by Hamas and stated that these actions should be investigated for war crimes. He added that the response by Israel was unlawful and stated that South Africa wants the ICC to investigate the leadership of Israel for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide,” said the department. It said Belotserkovsky was also informed of the decision to recall all diplomatic officials from Tel Aviv for consultation. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced early this week that Cabinet decided to recall diplomatic officials as the war continued to rage.

South Africa first recalled its ambassador in 2018 after the ANC’s conference decision in 2017 to downgrade the embassy in Israel into a liaison office. Other political parties and civil society, including Allan Boesak and ANC MP Mandla Mandela have called for South Africa to cut ties with Israel. They said the recall of diplomatic staff was not enough.