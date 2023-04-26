SA in talks with Egypt over travel document woes

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) is trying to negotiate with Egyptian authorities to allow some of the South Africans, who had travelled without documents when they were rescued in Sudan, into that country. Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Wednesday that, among the group rescued in Sudan this week, there were eight South Africans, seven Angolans and one Lesotho national who have travelled without their documents.

Attempts were being made to get Egypt to allow them entry before they travel to South Africa and the other countries. Monyela also said Saudi Arabia has been also receiving those who made their way to Port Sudan in the scramble to leave the besieged capital Khartoum and other cities. Monyela said there were many nationals who were trying to leave Sudan as the fighting intensified.

The department had said earlier that there were 77 South Africans who had been rescued in Sudan this week. Both rival factions are engaged in running battles in that country with hundreds of people reported dead and thousands injured. South Africa is one of several countries that have launched rescue operations to evacuate their citizens.

Monyela said this has not been an easy operation. “Several in the group evacuated didn’t have travel documents (eight SA nationals, seven Angolans and one Lesotho national). They were refused entry into Egypt. They are safe but haven’t crossed the border. “We are negotiating with the Egyptians and will resolve this. They have not been abandoned. Evacuations are never easy or without challenges. The important thing was to get people out of harm’s way.

“Saudi Arabia has also agreed to receive SA nationals who made it to Port Sudan. Arrangements are being made. “This is not an easy operation logistically. There are many nationals of other countries all desperately trying to get out. People are hungry and desperate, tired and deprived of sleep, but we must get the job done. The goal remains to ensure that everyone comes home safely,” said Monyela. The fighting in Sudan between the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces is entering its second week.

The UN has called for the ceasefire and to allow for humanitarian relief in that country. The African Union had also called for an end to the conflict saying only negotiations will bring peace to Sudan. [email protected]