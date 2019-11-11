Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again attempted to assure African leaders that South Africans were not opposed to the presence of foreign nationals in the country.
Ramaphosa was leading a delegation of the South African government at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Sandton, Johannesburg. The forum was also attended by other heads of state, including Rwandan president Paul Kagame and Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo.
Speaking during a panel session which he shared with Kagame and Akifo-Addo, Ramaphosa said things had settled down in the country.
“I was very pleased that (Nigerian) president Mohammed Buhari did not cancel his state visit to South Africa in the wake of what happened. He still came, sat down and we discussed this in a very pleasant manner and we decided that we are going to set up an early warning mechanism that will give us any indication of anything that could go wrong,” he said.
Being the continent’s most industrialised economy, South Africa is aiming to capitalise on the success of the AIF as it seeks to promote trade and investment among African continents and break down barriers.