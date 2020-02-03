Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. File picture: ANA/Phando Jikelo

Johannesburg - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Monday told media that masters' offices across the country would be closed on Tuesday to enable searches by the Special Investigations Unit relating to a probe into corruption and maladministration. Lamola told a media briefing he was making the announcement to spare ordinary citizens approaching the country's 15 master's offices only to find their doors shut.

The probe relates to complaints about alleged maladministration and corruption. It particular, there has been a case in Mpumalanga where an official in the master’s office allegedly reaped R1.7 million as a result of fraudulent activities.

"We want a master's office that will conduct its affairs with integrity," the minister said.

Lamola said the SIU used the element of surprise crucial to the raids it began on Monday.