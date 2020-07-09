SA mid-year population increases to estimated 59.62 million

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - South Africa's mid-year population is estimated to have increased to 59.62 million in 2020, according to a report released on Thursday by Stats SA. "Gauteng continues to record the largest share of South Africa’s population, with approximately 15.5 million people (26%) living in this province. The second largest population with approximately 11.5 million people has been recorded in KwaZulu-Natal," said the organisation. It said the Northern Cape maintained its status as the province with the lowest population in the country, with an estimated 1.29 million people. The report indicates that approximately 51.1% (approximately 30.5 million) of the population is female. According to the report, about 28.6% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 9.1% (5,4 million) is 60 years or older.

"Of those younger than 15 years of age, the majority reside in KwaZulu-Natal (21.8%) and Gauteng (21.4%). Of the elderly (those aged 60 years and older), the highest percentage 24.1% (1.31 million) reside in Gauteng. The proportion of elderly persons aged 60 and has grown from 7.6% in 2002 to 9.1% in 2020."

Stats SA said the report further showed that for the period 2016 to 2021, Gauteng and Western Cape are estimated to experience the largest inflow of migrants – about 1 553 162 and 468 568, respectively.

Life expectancy at birth for 2020 is estimated at 62.5 years for males and 68.5 years for females. The infant mortality rate for 2020 is estimated at 23.6 per 1 000 live births.

"The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13% among the South African population. The total number of people living with HIV (PLWHIV) is estimated at approximately 7.8 million in 2020. For adults aged 15 to 49 years, an estimated 18.7% of the population is HIV positive."