Ramaphosa concluded a working visit to Mozambique which was aimed at consolidating bilateral and political cooperation between the two countries. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

President Ramaphosa concluded a working visit to Mozambique on Monday which was aimed at consolidating bilateral, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries. The two countries have enjoyed historical and fraternal bonds, the ruling parties having collaborated in the struggle against colonialism and apartheid. The Presidents noted the existence of 70 bilateral agreements and MOU’s which exist between the two countries. Ramaphosa and Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi discussed issues of regional peace and security, and both congratulated the President-elect of Madagascar Mr Rajoelina on his election victory. The peaceful elections in the country were hailed, as well as former President Ravalomanana for graciously accepting the results.

The two Presidents commended the Democratic Republic of Congo for conducting peaceful elections and noted the release of the provisional presidential results as well as the subsequent lodging of a complaint with the Constitutional Court by one of the candidates.

Ramaphosa’s working visit came after the arrest of the former Mozambican Foreign Minister at the OR Tambo Airport on December 29th. Minister for International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu explained in a press conference in Johannesburg on Sunday that the South African Security Agencies had acted on the request of Interpol which it is obligated to do. This issue was likely to have been part of discussions between the two Presidents, as is the arrest by Mozambican authorities of South African businessman Andre Hanekom.

Hanekom was arrested with two Tanzanians on December 31st, and accused by Mozambican authorities of allegedly being part of a jihadist group which has killed scores of people including police and military personnel in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. Hanekom and his wife have lived in Cabo Delgado for 26 years and operates charter boats taking tourists on fishing trips. Minister Sisulu would like to engage with law enforcement agencies to look at the allegations made against Hanekom.

Independent Foreign Service