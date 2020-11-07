SA political parties welcome Biden win in US elections

JOHANNESBURG - The victory by Joe Biden in the US elections has been welcomed by parties in South Africa saying they hope it will boost trade and other relations between the two countries.

Biden had been in a tough fight with Donald Trump for the White House.

But on Saturday it was announced that Biden had been elected the 46th President of the US. He takes over from Trump, who becomes the 10th president of the US who has failed to be elected for the second term.

The ANC and the DA said on Saturday they hope that this will be another way of taking forward the relationship between the two countries.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said South Africa has trade relations with the US and they will build from that.