Picture: Phil Noble/Reuters
Picture: Phil Noble/Reuters

SA records 1 461 new Covid-19 cases, 61 deaths

By IOL Reporter

Cape Town - A total of 1 662 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in South Africa since the last report, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 703 793 .

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that 61 new Covid-19-related deaths had been reported.

"Regrettably, we report 61 Covid-19 related deaths today: 21 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 3 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga 6 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 492. Of the 61 deaths reported today, 11 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in Gauteng, 1 in Mpumalanga and 7 in the Western Cape ," Mkhize said.

Mkhize said that there was a typographical error in Sunday’s daily report which occurred when the total number was recorded, following verification.

“We therefore confirm that yesterday’s (Sunday’s) total number of deaths for KwaZulu Natal was 3 136. This means the total number of deaths nationally for October 18 was 18 431. We apologise for this error.”

He added that the recovery rate remained steady at 90% with 635 257 people having recovered from Covid-19.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 565 980 with 16 502 new tests conducted since the last report.

