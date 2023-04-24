SA rescue operation under way in Sudan

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Cape Town –The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has confirmed that embassy staff and South African nationals are on their way out of Khartoum as rescue operations get under way.

Clayson Monyela, who is the spokesperson for the department, said on Monday he was not going to divulge the location of the rescue operation. This was for security reasons as fighting continues in the capital city of Sudan between the two rival factions. This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the AU to take steps to end the conflict in Sudan.

The army and the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a fierce battle for the last nine days. Ramaphosa, who was delivering his closing remarks at the ANC’s National Executive (NEC) meeting on Monday, said they were concerned about the conflict in Sudan. He said the Sudan army and the RSF must find peace.

“We noted with grave concern the eruption of the conflict in Sudan. Urgent steps must be taken by the AU to encourage the peace process,” said Ramaphosa, adding that that peace process must lead to a transition to civilian rule. Dirco said the rescue operation was well on track. About 12 countries have already rescued their nationals after they sent in troops.

But some are still trapped in Khartoum. Monyela had said earlier there were 77 South Africans, but did not disclose the number of embassy staff based in Sudan. However, he said the rescue operation was well under way to bring the South Africans home.